5 Pointers For Landlords Facing Tenant Bankruptcies

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- We are in the calm before the storm. With the state court system shut down for nonemergency matters, and evictions and foreclosures stayed, businesses have little reason to file for bankruptcy now, even though the bankruptcy courts are open and working remotely. However, once the COVID-19 emergency measures ease, and the civil court system resumes operations, it is inevitable that many businesses will file bankruptcy due to coronavirus-related financial distress. A commercial tenant entering bankruptcy should be a cause for concern, but not despair, for a landlord. The Bankruptcy Code provides landlords of commercial property with some significant protections, and, more...

