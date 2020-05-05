German Top Court Orders ECB To Justify Bond-Buying Spree

Law360, London (May 5, 2020, 4:46 PM BST) -- Germany's highest court ruled Tuesday that the country's central bank must stop participating in Europe's €2.1 trillion ($2.28 trillion) government bond-buying program unless the European Central Bank justifies its economic stimulus measures within three months. The Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court in Germany ruled that the Berlin government and the Bundesbank violated the rights of more than 1,700 complainants, who were led by German economists and lawyers, by failing to challenge the ECB's debt purchasing program. The public sector purchase program, known as PSPP, launched in 2015 is part of Europe's quantitative easing strategy to increase the supply of...

