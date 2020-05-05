FCA Settles Data Fight With Atty Banned For Investment Scam

Law360, London (May 5, 2020, 2:57 PM BST) -- A lawyer banned from working in the financial services industry for aiding a boiler room scam has reached a last-minute settlement with the Financial Conduct Authority in his suit to get information from the watchdog on the prohibition order. A two-day trial was scheduled to start at the High Court on Tuesday over Andrew Greystoke's claim, which he had brought under the European Union's data protection regulations. But Greystoke and the FCA gave Judge Karen Steyn a consent order to approve, which stays proceedings except for the purposes of carrying the terms of the agreement into effect. The judge noted that the...

