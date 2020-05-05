Wall Street Giants Get Green Light To Launch New Exchange

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has given a consortium of Wall Street firms the go-ahead to launch a new stock exchange poised to rival dominant players like the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, according to an announcement Tuesday. Backed by Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments Inc. and other financial giants, Members Exchange, or MEMX, is aiming for a third-quarter launch after receiving the SEC's approval Monday to operate a national securities exchange. The agency said it was satisfied that MEMX's proposed rules were consistent with federal securities laws and designed to prevent unfair discrimination between customers, issuers and dealers....

