Texas Regulators Deal Final Blow To Oil Curtailment Proposal

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Railroad Commission of Texas on Tuesday spiked a controversial proposal to curtail oil production in Texas for the first time in nearly five decades, as its chair said that the industry needs certainty and that proration could worsen the situation. In a 2-1 vote, the commission did as expected and rejected a request from Texas shale companies Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc. to start a statewide proration of oil production. The agency did take other steps during the meeting, such as providing incentives for additional storage of crude oil, that Commissioner Christi Craddick said would help keep the...

