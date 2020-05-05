DHS Urges Judge Not To Block H-1B Spouse Work Permits

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security urged a D.C. federal judge Monday not to block an Obama-era rule that allows the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in the U.S., arguing the American information technology workers challenging the rule haven't been irreparably harmed by it. DHS' brief argued that any purported economic harm suffered by Save Jobs USA, a group formed by the ex-Southern California Edison IT workers, is entirely speculative and insufficient to warrant an injunction blocking the so-called H-4 rule, which allows some spouses of H-1B specialty occupation visa holders to get work authorization. The government added that...

