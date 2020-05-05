Indivior Can Split IP, Antitrust Claims In Suboxone Fight

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge agreed Tuesday to split patent infringement and antitrust allegations in the legal battle between Indivior Inc. and generic pharmaceutical companies over opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, ruling that jurors might be confused if all the claims were tried together. U.S. District Judge Cathy L. Waldor granted the bifurcation motion by the plaintiffs, Indivior and its business partner Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., noting that defendant Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA never even rebutted the assertion that juror confusion could result. Bifurcation "will serve judicial economy, the prejudice to the parties is neutral, and irrespective of whether a jury shall preside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS