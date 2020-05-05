ITC Ends Broadcom IP Probe Into Toyota, Panasonic Imports

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday affirmed a decision clearing Toyota, Panasonic and other Japanese companies of allegations they are importing and selling car infotainment systems that infringe California-based Broadcom's patented technology. Nearly two years after launching a probe into semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom's claims that companies including Toyota, Panasonic, Denso Ten Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp. and Pioneer Corp. were making, importing and selling products infringing its patents, the commission terminated its investigation on Tuesday. The ITC determined that the companies had not violated the Tariff Act of 1930. The commission launched its investigation in June 2018, after Broadcom filed a...

