Exxon Tells 10th Circ. To Ignore 4th Circ. Climate Suit Remand

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil and Suncor have said the Fourth Circuit's recent ruling that Baltimore's lawsuit seeking compensation from energy companies for climate change-related costs belongs in state court shouldn't influence the Tenth Circuit's deliberations over whether to remand a similar suit filed by Boulder, Colorado. Exxon and Suncor said on Monday that Boulder's lawsuit, which also seeks to impose liability on the companies for climate change infrastructure spending, should proceed in federal court as they've requested. The case is set to be argued in the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday, and the energy companies criticized the city for waiting too long to file a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS