Atty's Internal Work For Insurer Spells DQ In Coverage Row

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Colorado lawyer who helped create claims-handling procedures at an insurance company and even trained adjusters to be witnesses can't continue to represent a person now suing his old client in a coverage dispute, the Colorado high court ruled Monday. In an en banc decision, the court said Englewood, Colorado, litigator Marc Levy carried a former client conflict of interest into a case he joined against Owners Insurance Co. and should not have been allowed to stay in the litigation by a lower court. The seven-member panel said it was particularly troubled by the prospect of Levy being in position to...

