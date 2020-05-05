Las Vegas Sun's Antitrust Suit Against Adelson Heating Up

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal court has rejected a bid from billionaire Sheldon Adelson and the Las Vegas Review-Journal to pause discovery in a suit accusing them of trying to snuff out the paper's more liberal rival, the Las Vegas Sun. U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler issued an order Monday denying a motion to stay discovery until the court decides on dismissal bids from Adelson, the Review-Journal and other parties named in the suit. The order said that after a "preliminary peek" at the dismissal motions, the court was not convinced the Sun's case is destined to fail or that discovery would be...

