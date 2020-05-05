Norwegian Seeks $2B, Has 'Substantial Doubt' About Future

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Lines and its subsidiary said Tuesday it's seeking to raise a total of about $2 billion from investors during the novel coronavirus pandemic and told regulators it faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern. The disclosure from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. came in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its plans to raise funds from stock and notes offerings announced Tuesday. Norwegian previously suspended trips on its 28 cruise ships from March 13 until at least June 30, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a...

