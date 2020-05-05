Fed. Circ. Reverses Another Uber PTAB Loss Over GPS Patent

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board's main reason for upholding claims in an X One Inc. GPS patent challenged by Uber is flawed, the Federal Circuit said Tuesday before telling the board to try again. The Federal Circuit said a skilled artisan would have been motivated to combine two pieces of prior art, shooting down the board's finding that such a combination would be "impermissible hindsight." In a precedential opinion, the panel told the PTAB to reconsider whether the asserted claims are obvious with those pieces of prior art combined. This is the second time in the last few months that...

