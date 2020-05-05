CraftWorks Gets Another $13M As It Pursues Ch. 11 Asset Sale

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- CraftWorks Parent, the bankrupt owner of restaurant chains including Logan's Roadhouse, received court approval Tuesday in Delaware to borrow an additional $13 million as it pursues a private sale of its assets to its secured lender. During a hearing conducted via telephone and video conferencing, debtor attorney Peter A. Siddiqui of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP said CraftWorks has reached terms on an agreement with prepetition secured lender and post-petition lender Fortress Credit Co. LLC to provide the additional funding and acquire its assets. When the company was forced to close its stores in March as state and local governments enacted nonessential...

