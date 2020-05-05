Body Cam Maker Brings Battle Over FTC Authority To 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Body camera maker Axon has called on the Ninth Circuit to reinstate its constitutional challenge to the Federal Trade Commission's in-house enforcement process, insisting it shouldn't have to hash out its grievance within the agency's tribunal before bringing the issue to federal court. In an opening brief on Monday, the manufacturer argued that although Congress gave the agency a built-in internal review procedure under the FTC Act, lawmakers never intended for every claim leveled against the commission to be forced through that system ahead of a federal court review. "The question is not whether the FTC Act creates an exclusive review...

