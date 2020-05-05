Fed. Circ. Makes It Binding: Arthrex Redo Is For Patent Owner

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday reissued as precedent its ruling that patent challengers can't leverage Arthrex to get a new hearing at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, following the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's request to make the decision binding within the court. In January, the Federal Circuit ruled that petitioners who lose their patent challenges can't get a new hearing at the PTAB under the appeals court's October Arthrex ruling, which held that the way administrative patent judges were appointed was unconstitutional. While patent owners whose patents were invalidated could bring an Arthrex challenge and get their cases reheard...

