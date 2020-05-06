Justices' Ruling On Canceling Deportation Is Misguided

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Because most issues in immigration litigation involve statutory interpretation, any U.S. Supreme Court case involving a statutory immigration provision has the potential for implications far beyond the narrow issue in the case. The Supreme Court's most recent statutory interpretation case, Barton v. Barr,[1] is instead a sui generis ruling that abandons standard rules without discussion and offers no alternative approach to statutory interpretation. It leaves litigators and courts in a muddle about what rules the Supreme Court will observe in immigration cases while dealing a devastating blow to lawful permanent residents challenging their deportations. Barton concerned an issue of immense importance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS