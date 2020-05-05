Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Sets Precedent On When Pending Trials Can Doom IPRs

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday made a decision precedential that outlines six factors the board will consider when deciding whether to deny inter partes review petitions due to the advanced stage of parallel infringement litigation in district court.

The board made the March order describing the factors, which came in a case involving Apple's challenge to a Fintiv Inc. patent, binding guidance on future panels deciding whether to exercise their discretion to not review a patent on the ground that an upcoming infringement trial will address the patent's validity.

The order expands on a previous decision known as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!