Manufacturer Can't Claim Hand Sanitizer Stops Diseases

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has sided with the Department of Justice in barring hand sanitizer maker Innovative BioDefense Inc. from marketing its products as protecting against a range of infectious diseases after a bench trial shot down its affirmative defenses. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter on Monday signed an order granting a preliminary injunction in the DOJ's suit, saying Innovative BioDefense can't continue to sell its "Zylast" line of hand sanitizer as able to fight specific diseases like Ebola and the flu, saying despite his concern about the Food and Drug Administration's lack of enforcement against Innovative BioDefense's main competitor,...

