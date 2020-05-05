Ch. 7 Trustee Gets Counterclaims Tossed From Law Firm Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rican federal judge on Tuesday dismissed counterclaims filed by ex-directors of a bankrupt law firm against the firm's Chapter 7 trustee over the trustee's mismanagement claims against them, saying they won't have grounds to sue until the case is decided. U.S. District Judge William Young found the former directors of Fiddler Gonzalez & Rodríguez don't yet have legal grounds for their claims that trustee Noreen Wiscovitch-Rentas' decision to bring suit against them for allegedly wasting the firm's money constituted gross negligence. "The counterclaims are, in essence, premature malicious prosecution claims," he said. San Juan, Puerto Rico-based Fiddler Gonzalez declared...

