Amgen Comes Out On Top After Bench Trial Over Cancer Drug

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Amgen Inc. may have staved off generic competition for its injectable anti-cancer drug Kyprolis for another seven years, after a Delaware federal judge refused to declare a trio of patents tied to the drug invalid. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark's opinion was sealed as of Tuesday afternoon, but a two-page summary of his findings revealed that he didn't consider there to be clear and convincing proof that the Amgen patents were invalid. His decision was a rejection of Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd.'s arguments that the patents were an example of obviousness-type double patenting, when companies aim to extend the...

