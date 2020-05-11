E-Trade Case Clarifies Calif. Trade Secret Royalty Framework

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- In its recently published decision in Ajaxo v. E-Trade Financial Corp.,[1] a California Court of Appeal adopted for the first time a patent royalty framework to assess a reasonable royalty under the California Uniform Trade Secrets Act, or CUTSA. In so doing, the Ajaxo court simultaneously solidified the shape of the CUTSA reasonable royalty analysis while injecting significant uncertainty as to that analysis's outcome. Among other things, the court: Reaffirmed the discretionary nature of an award of a reasonable royalty as a remedy under CUTSA; Adopted patent law's Georgia-Pacific Corp. v. United States Plywood Corporation[2] analysis for the calculation of a...

