Nursing Home Can't Send Patient Death Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed a trial court's denial of arbitration in a suit accusing a nursing home of causing a patient's death, saying the home failed to prove the existence of a valid arbitration agreement. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld the denial of arbitration in a suit accusing Azalea Health & Rehab Center and its parent company, Saber Healthcare Holdings LLC, of causing the death of patient William Rogers. The suit, filed by the patient's son-in-law and estate administrator, Anthony Register, alleges that the home provided unspecified negligent medical treatment that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS