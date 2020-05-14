Virginia LGBTQ Anti-Bias Law Is Unfair To Employers

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 12:37 PM EDT) -- Elections have consequences. On July 1, S.B. 868, known as the Virginia Values Act, or VVA, will become the law in Virginia. Here's the headline from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's April 11 news release: "Virginia is first Southern state to provide sweeping anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people." This is laudable. It is my view that Virginia businesses are willing to accept expansion of Virginia law to prohibit workplace discrimination against employees on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. But, do you know the rest of the story? For reasons summarized below, after July 1 Virginia will be a...

