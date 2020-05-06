Recusal Bid Over Tyson Work An 'Overreaction,' Judge Says

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge has said he will not exit a $5 million liability case because he once represented Tyson Foods Inc., labeling the recusal bid a "bit of an overreaction" to unfavorable rulings against a company squaring up against a subsidiary of the food giant. Robinson Metal Inc. and its law firm Conway Olejniczak & Jerry SC failed to substantiate their request that U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks walk away from the case involving Tyson Mexican Original Inc., bringing up cases approximately a decade old that are wholly unrelated to the matter at hand, according to the judge's order...

