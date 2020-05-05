Hertz Says It Has Deal To Stall Loan Repayments

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Bankruptcy newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Car rental company Hertz told federal regulators Monday that it has reached an agreement with its lenders, buying the company two weeks to come up with a financing strategy to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel.In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Hertz said it has reached forbearance and waiver agreements with some of its lenders and noteholders that give it until May 22 to develop a financial strategy "that better reflects the economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic" in an effort to avoid a default and possible bankruptcy.In the filing, Hertz said the pandemic has caused a "rapid, sudden and dramatic negative impact" on its business, causing it to miss an April 27 loan payment.Last month the company announced it was laying off about 10,000 workers in North America, more than a quarter of its workforce, and that it is consolidating rental locations and adjusting fleet levels in response to reduced demand for rental cars.The company said in the SEC filing that the holders of certain notes secured by its vehicle fleet had agreed not to force a liquidation before April 22, but that the proceeds of any fleet sales will have to be applied to paying down the notes rather than new vehicle purchases."However, in light of the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the travel industry, Hertz believes it will not need to acquire new vehicles for its fleet through the remainder of 2020," it said.Hertz said it had also reached an agreement with certain senior lenders to waive declarations of default until May 22.Representatives of Hertz did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Tuesday.--Editing by Haylee Pearl.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.