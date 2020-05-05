Robinhood Taps WilmerHale Atty, Ex-SEC Commish As CLO

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Online securities trading company Robinhood announced Tuesday that Dan Gallagher, a Washington, D.C.-based WilmerHale partner and former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner, is joining the company as its chief legal officer. Gallagher is a "familiar face" at Robinhood because he joined its board of directors in October, the company said in an announcement posted on its website. As CLO, he will oversee all global legal functions, including corporate counsel, regulatory counsel and product counsel. "As a board member, I've had the opportunity to work closely with the incredible people at Robinhood driving the company's mission forward and I'm excited to contribute...

