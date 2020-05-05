Facebook, BlackBerry Debate Photo-Tagging Term At PTAB

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday tried to parse the meaning of a key term in a BlackBerry photo-tagging patent challenged by Facebook, with the companies sparring over whether the claim language supports BlackBerry's proposed construction. BlackBerry attorney Ognjen Zivojnovic of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP tried to persuade the board during a roughly hourlong hearing in two consolidated inter partes reviews of the patent to construe the term "tag source" as a separately searchable collection of tags. BlackBerry argued that the prior art asserted by Facebook fails to render the challenged claims invalid as obvious under its construction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS