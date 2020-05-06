Insurers Want Out Of Policyholder's $4M Construction Dispute

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A pair of insurers has asked to shake any coverage or defense responsibility stemming from a policyholder's $4 million dispute with a construction contractor, according to a suit filed in Montana federal court. The Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. and West American Insurance Co. said Tuesday that the lawsuit between their policyholder, MVP Holdings LLC, and construction contractor Bjorn Johnson Construction LLC is outside the scope of the insurance policy. They asked the court to find that they don't have to defend MVP in the suit, nor do they have to compensate MVP if it's found liable for any of Bjorn's claims....

