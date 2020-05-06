Nestle Settles FLSA Suit Over Workers' Unpaid Prep Time

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 1:26 PM EDT) -- Nestle USA Inc. has reached a deal to resolve claims it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by stiffing workers on pay for time spent changing in and out of sanitary clothing and safety equipment. The chocolate company and its workers have reached an undisclosed settlement, according to an order filed in Ohio federal court Tuesday in which the parties were granted a few more weeks to finalize the terms of the pact. U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Gaughan in February refused to toss the case, finding that Arnetta Duncan-Watts' June 2019 FLSA lawsuit against Nestle USA and Nestle Prepared Foods...

