Calif. Landowner Says Consultants Made Pollution Worse

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A California property owner whose land is contaminated with hazardous substances from a now-shuttered dry cleaner is suing a pair of environmental consultants who investigated the problem and allegedly made it worse. Golden Gate Way LLC filed a lawsuit in California federal court Tuesday, asking that the environmental consulting companies be held liable for the costs to clean up chlorinated volatile organic compounds, or CVOCs, in the soil and groundwater that California state regulators have required Golden Gate Way to investigate. The complaint says that Enercon Services Inc. investigated the contamination and drilled borings in 2008 and 2009, one of which...

