A Tale Of Two Antitrust Leniency Programs: Hong Kong Vs. US

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- On April 16, the CEO of the Hong Kong Competition Commission, Brent Snyder, announced sweeping changes to the agency's leniency program.[1] This is the second round of changes in less than one year — the first occurring in May 2019 when the concept of "leniency plus"[2] was adopted.[3] Not surprisingly, given Snyder's prior tenure as deputy assistant attorney general for criminal enforcement at the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, the reforms more closely — though not entirely — align the Hong Kong leniency program with the U.S. program. In an interesting twist, the Hong Kong program is in some ways...

