7th Circ. Sanctions Trader Over Its 'Bargaining Chip' Appeal

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit agreed Tuesday to sanction a securities trading firm for filing an appeal of its loss in a brokerage dispute that "smack[s] of gamesmanship and delay well worth deterring." The appellate panel was thorough in its excoriation of an appeal by H.A.L. NY Holdings LLC, a futures and options trading firm in New York that got caught up in a legal dispute with clearing firm Advantage Futures LLC over a margin call H.A.L. failed to meet, leading Advantage to sue. H.A.L. offered to pay Advantage's $75,000 claim plus interest, which it accepted, only to turn around and sue Advantage's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS