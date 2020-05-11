Unpacking Fed. Circ. Multicolor Trade Dress Ruling

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- In the recent Forney Industries Inc. matter, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held that, despite prior U.S. Supreme Court precedent stating that "no [color] mark can ever be inherently distinctive,"[1] multicolor trade dress for the packaging of a product can be inherently distinctive. Distinctiveness Requirement — Supreme Court Precedent To be protectable, a trademark or service mark must be distinctive. In other words, the mark must allow relevant consumers to distinguish the source of the marked goods or services from those of competitors, even when the particular source is unknown.[2] Distinctiveness can be either inherent or acquired....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS