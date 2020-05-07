Tokio Marine Settles £2M Pub-Fire Insurance Suit

Law360, London (May 7, 2020, 2:48 PM BST) -- A multimillion-pound dispute filed against Tokio Marine Insurance by an English pub and hotel damaged by a fire has been settled, according to a London judge's order. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill signed off the consent order, made "upon the parties having agreed terms of settlement privately between themselves and as set out in the confidential settlement agreement." The deal resolving the case SLA Property Co. Ltd. brought against a local roofing company and the insurance giant was officially struck on April 30, with Judge Cockerill's order made public this week. SLA — which owns The Stag pub and Breckland Lodge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS