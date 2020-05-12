Saudi HSBC Affiliate Sues For £28M Unpaid Loans

Law360, London (May 12, 2020, 6:48 PM BST) -- HSBC's Saudi Arabia affiliate is asking London's High Court to order a businessman to hand over £28.1 million ($35 million) after he agreed to take on the responsibility for the debt repayments of his now-defaulted trading group. Saudi British Bank, which is partly owned by HSBC Holdings PLC, says that Badr Bin Fahad Bin Ibrahim Al Dawood must pay up under the terms of personal guarantees he made for four of his companies in order to secure ongoing bank credit and service from the lender, according to High Court documents that were recently made public. Under the terms of the arrangements, each...

