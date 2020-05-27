Merchants Sue Worldpay To Recoup $5M In Security Deposits

Law360, London (May 27, 2020, 4:55 PM BST) -- Nearly two dozen companies have launched lawsuits in London against payment processor Worldpay and its affiliates to recoup some $5.4 million in security deposits allegedly held but not returned after their business partnership ended. In two separate lawsuits filed with the High Court in April, the companies accused Worldpay (UK) Ltd. and two affiliates of holding onto their money well after their business relationships were terminated. The companies, which are based in countries including Ireland, Cyprus, the U.S. and England, claimed that Worldpay stopped working for them in April and July 2019 — one date for each lawsuit — but has...

