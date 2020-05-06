FCA Wins £3.6M For Duped Investors In Music Co. Share Sale

Law360, London (May 6, 2020, 4:42 PM BST) -- A judge ordered four individuals and a company on Wednesday to pay the Financial Conduct Authority £3.6 million ($4.5 million) over a failed attempt to revive the brand behind Our Price, one of Britain's biggest chains of music stores, saying they misled investors into backing the project. Kelyn Bacon QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, ordered former executives Lee Skinner and Karen Ferreira and ex-marketing agents Clive Mongelard and Tyrone Miller to pay investors restitution for their role in promoting an illegal share sale scheme. Skinner and Ferreira misled accountants into unwittingly signing off promotional materials that failed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS