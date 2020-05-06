Roche Rails Against Bid To Void Del. Ruling On IP Rights Buy

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Roche Diagnostics GmbH argued Wednesday it was "ridiculously inappropriate" for the loser in a merger-related dispute to challenge the decision because a onetime Roche attorney also represented the Delaware Chancery in a separate case and later became the state's chancellor. Thomas L. Shriner Jr. of Foley & Lardner LLP, counsel to Roche, made the point during arguments on dismissal of a suit by losing party Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC to reopen, vacate and schedule a new trial for a case in which now-retired Vice Chancellor Donald F. Parsons ruled against Meso Scale in an intellectual property dispute. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard...

