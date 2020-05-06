NJ Court Probes Firing Timing In Pharma Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Wednesday challenged Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s bid to remain free of a whistleblower retaliation suit, questioning the evidence behind the company's assertion that a former marketing director was set to be fired over performance issues before he raised concerns about hiring practices with Meda's general counsel. In urging the panel to overturn a trial court ruling dismissing the case, plaintiff Armando Rios Jr.'s attorney stressed during a telephone hearing that his client was terminated the day after he met with general counsel Matt Holley. A company lawyer countered that it was "undisputed" that the termination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS