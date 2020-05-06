Hammerson Nixes Planned $519M Sale Of Retail Properties

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 2:37 PM EDT) -- U.K. real estate firm Hammerson said Wednesday that it has terminated its £400 million ($518.9 million) sale of seven retail properties to a fund of Orion Capital Managers after being informed that the European private equity firm didn't intend to complete the deal. The companies had to complete the transaction by Wednesday, May 6, according to a statement from Hammerson PLC, but after the close of business on Tuesday, Orion notified Hammerson that it was not planning to complete the agreement. The decision to scrap the transaction comes despite the fact that the companies had exchanged unconditional contracts on Feb. 20,...

