Verizon Will Pay $125M To Atty Paralyzed By Fallen Pole

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Verizon New Jersey Inc. will pay $125 million to resolve claims by an attorney who was catastrophically injured after a rotted utility pole fell and hit her, in what her attorney said Wednesday is the largest personal injury settlement awarded to an individual in the Garden State. Verizon has reached a $125 million settlement with Maria Meister, a former general counsel and onetime Simpson Thacher associate who suffered catastrophic injuries when a utility pole fell on her in 2017. (AP) Maria Meister, now 50, was headed to her job as general counsel for Milberg Factors Inc. when the pole fell on...

