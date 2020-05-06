Australia Can't Halt Pacific National's $132M Rail Terminal Buy

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Australia's antitrust watchdog has lost its court battle to block Pacific National's AU$205 million ($132 million) pickup of a Brisbane rail terminal, as a top Australian court found Wednesday that the regulator's competition concerns were too speculative. On what the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission called a "sad day for the economy," the Federal Court of Australia threw out the regulator's bid to revive last year's legal challenge to the sale, clearing the way for Pacific National to take control of the Acacia Ridge Terminal. The commission had insisted that the deal would entrench Pacific National's position as the dominant rail freight...

