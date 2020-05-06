SEC Claims UK 'Spread Trader' Ran $9M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A speculative U.K. trader promised investors handsome returns on their $9 million through his "spread trading" expertise, but instead strung along his backers with fake account statements and "Ponzi-like payments" while pocketing their cash, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a Wednesday complaint. The agency hit 48-year-old U.K. citizen Damon Elliott and his firm, London-based Piptastic Ltd., with a civil fraud suit in Massachusetts federal court, claiming they ran a "sham" investment operation. Elliott's wife, his business partner and two other associated companies were named as relief defendants for allegedly receiving some of the fraudulent proceeds. "Holding himself out as an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS