Ex-Couple Owe Tax On $7.4M In Hidden Income, UK Court Finds

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A divorced British couple who received £6 million ($7.4 million) from their education business will have to pay tax on the amount after England's High Court ruled it was a form of income hidden through a tax-shelter scheme. Susan Stoneman and ex-husband Matthew Ralph tried to characterize the money they received from their small business, Chalcot Training Ltd., as a distribution to buy shares in the company, not subject to corporate, income or health insurance taxes, Deputy Judge of the Chancery Division Michael Green said in his ruling Tuesday. But the couple failed to prove their case, he said. "The old...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS