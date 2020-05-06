UK Watchdog Orders Unraveling Of £90M Sports Fashion Deal

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Britain's competition enforcer has stepped in to break up the completed £90 million ($112 million) union of leading U.K. athletic fashion retailer JD Sports and an up-and-coming former rival after deciding that their marriage would mean bad news for consumers. The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that following a thorough investigation, it had concluded that unwinding the merger between JD Sports and Footasylum was the only way to preserve competition for athleisure wear in the United Kingdom. "We never take decisions to block mergers lightly, but in this case the evidence has shown it is necessary for JD Sports to sell Footasylum, so that...

