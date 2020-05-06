Cow Breeding Co. Gets Royalty Tweak Years After IP Verdict

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Tuesday slashed the amount of royalties livestock sex selection company XY LLC gets going forward from rival Trans Ova Genetics years after it won a $6 million patent infringement verdict, ruling that because certain of the patents have expired, the reasonable royalty must be adjusted. In an 28-page order, U.S. District Judge William J. Martínez granted Trans Ova's motion for partial relief from judgment and entered into a second amended judgment. After a 2016 jury trial, where Trans Ova was found to be infringing XY's technology, the court ordered it to pay a royalty rate of...

