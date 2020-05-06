Ariz. Appeals Panel Revives Jeep Braking Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- An Arizona appeals court on Tuesday said that a woman's suit against FCA US LLC over her young child's death in an accident involving a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee can go forward, finding her claims aren't barred by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's 2017 decision not to require advanced braking technology. The Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Melissa Varela's alleging that Chrysler should have made an automated collision avoidance feature standard instead of optional in the Jeep Grand Cherokee that rear-ended her car, injuring her and killing her 4-year-old daughter sitting in the back seat. The panel noted that...

