8th Circ. Says Peabody Shielded From Climate Change Claims

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a bankruptcy court's ruling that Peabody Energy Corp. is shielded from climate change lawsuits filed by California local governments because their common law claims, which include public nuisance, are not necessarily environmental in nature. A unanimous three-judge panel said that Peabody's Chapter 11 reorganization plan discharged certain legal claims against the company, and that although the plan exempts from discharge environmental claims brought by governments, the climate change-related lawsuits by the city of Imperial Beach and Marin and San Mateo Counties don't fit that definition. The judges said the local governments' attempt to fit their common law...

