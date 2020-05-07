Ex-SD Tribe Officials Sentenced For Embezzling Tribal Funds

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Two former Crow Creek Sioux Tribe council members and a tribal employee were sentenced this week for their roles in an embezzlement scheme that took close to $1 million in funds, assets and other property belonging to the tribe, federal authorities said Wednesday. Between the tribe's former treasurer Roland R. Hawk Sr. and former council member Francine M. Middletent, the tribe was dealt a nearly $700,000 blow, the South Dakota U.S. attorney's office said. Hawk, 51, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $325,762.50 in restitution to the tribe, according to court documents. Middletent was sentenced...

